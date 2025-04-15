AGP Franklin LLC Acquires New Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

