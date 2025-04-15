AGP Franklin LLC Buys New Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000. Darden Restaurants accounts for approximately 2.0% of AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 12,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.37, for a total transaction of $2,390,653.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,637.36. This trade represents a 47.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,437.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $766,948.30. The trade was a 66.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,264 shares of company stock worth $9,058,583. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $199.24 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $211.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

