AGP Franklin LLC Buys Shares of 35,294 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Bank of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $278.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

