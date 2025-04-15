AGP Franklin LLC Invests $235,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

AGP Franklin LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CII. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

