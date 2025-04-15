Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – April 13th

Apollo Global Management, Chubb, Deere & Company, Ingersoll Rand, and Norfolk Southern are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the production and distribution of agricultural products, including crop cultivation, livestock production, and the manufacturing of farm equipment and agrochemicals. These stocks are sensitive to factors such as commodity prices, weather conditions, and government policies, which can significantly influence their performance and the overall agricultural sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,257,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,808. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average of $153.45.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.30. 2,562,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $15.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $459.75. 1,245,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,904. The firm has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,559,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,124. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,152. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

