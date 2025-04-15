Aion (AION) Price Down 34.5% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $505,150.32 and $35.80 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00047241 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00014517 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00007307 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001162 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245,168.14 or 2.85158444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.