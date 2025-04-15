AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 0.60 Per Share

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 9.1% increase from AIREA’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AIREA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.96. The firm has a market cap of £10.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.08. AIREA has a twelve month low of GBX 17.28 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 35.75 ($0.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98.

AIREA (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.73) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. AIREA had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.39%.

Insider Activity

AIREA Company Profile

In related news, insider Conleth Campbell bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($15,295.36). Corporate insiders own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

AIREA plc is a UK design-led specialist flooring company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, supplying to both UK and international markets. Since 2007, the Group has been focused solely on floor coverings and enjoys a strong and growing brand position within the commercial flooring market.

Featured Articles

