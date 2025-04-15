Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.
Albertsons Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Albertsons Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albertsons Companies to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.
Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92.
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
