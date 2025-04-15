Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. Albertsons Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.030-2.160 EPS.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

