Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. Albertsons Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.030-2.160 EPS.
Albertsons Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.20.
Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACI
Albertsons Companies Company Profile
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Albertsons Companies
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Safe Stocks to Keep During Tariff Uncertainty
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 ETFs Thriving in April’s Market Chaos—Are You Missing Out?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Financial Sector: Pullback Opportunity or Warning Sign?
Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.