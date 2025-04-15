Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Albertsons Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.030-2.160 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,983,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,670. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
