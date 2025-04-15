Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Albertsons Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.030-2.160 EPS.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,983,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,670. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.