Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. Albertsons Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.030-2.160 EPS.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

