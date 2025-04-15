Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. Albertsons Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.030-2.160 EPS.
Albertsons Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:ACI opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.
Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Albertsons Companies Company Profile
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
