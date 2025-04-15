Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 574,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes by 2,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 100,918 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,234,421.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,494.50. This trade represents a 69.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

