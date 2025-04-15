Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LNT opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

