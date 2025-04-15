Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Reduced by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.41.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

