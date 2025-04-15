Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of BND opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2404 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

