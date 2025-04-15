Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,611 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.7% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $77,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,379,000. Charis Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Dagco Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Campion Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 162,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

