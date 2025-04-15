Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,229 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after acquiring an additional 120,409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

