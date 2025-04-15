Alphatec Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,816 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 246% compared to the average daily volume of 1,392 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ATEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on Alphatec
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 38,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Alphatec by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 973.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.
Alphatec Price Performance
ATEC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 817,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,123. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alphatec
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.