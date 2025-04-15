Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Altigen Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

Altigen Communications stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Altigen Communications had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 11.45%.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.