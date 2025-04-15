Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600,820 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $13,412,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,915,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 135,869 shares during the period. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $7,611,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Ambev by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 315,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 112,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

