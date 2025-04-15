American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,648 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. American Express comprises 5.8% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $56,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $255.57 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $216.51 and a one year high of $326.28. The stock has a market cap of $179.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.30.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point reduced their price target on American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.81.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $998,593. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,795. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

