American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $6,515,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,288,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 448,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,061,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.