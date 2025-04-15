American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 456,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at American Rebel

In related news, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 230,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $2,776,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,195.48. This represents a -393.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 91.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Rebel Stock Up 22.4 %

AREB opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. American Rebel has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $231.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel ( NASDAQ:AREB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($16.75) earnings per share for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative return on equity of 772.51% and a negative net margin of 111.30%.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

