Analysts Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price at $20.21

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.79.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,092,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,308,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,499,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,944,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,319,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 982,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TXG opened at $8.27 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
