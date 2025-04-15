Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) PT at $60.00

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covea Finance increased its holdings in Nutrien by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,396,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,200,000 after purchasing an additional 151,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,367,000 after purchasing an additional 144,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,480,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after buying an additional 80,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.12%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

