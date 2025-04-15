Analysts Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price at $51.00

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 2,892.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 119,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 110,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 43,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

