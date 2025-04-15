Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys 752 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,472,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,723,000 after purchasing an additional 329,473 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.11. The stock has a market cap of $371.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

