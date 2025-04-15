Anchor Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in PayPal by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 183,011 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

PayPal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

