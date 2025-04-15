Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,556,000 after acquiring an additional 442,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 674,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,896,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 342,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.