Anchor Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $495.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $524.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

