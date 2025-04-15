Anchor Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $264.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

