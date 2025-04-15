Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,184 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

