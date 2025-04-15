Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 388 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,761,576,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,010,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,723,920,000 after buying an additional 229,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,603,315,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.9 %

GS opened at $503.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $573.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.18 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.