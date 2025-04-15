Anchor Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $694.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $728.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $644.47 and a 200 day moving average of $595.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cfra Research lowered McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.50.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

