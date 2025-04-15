Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

