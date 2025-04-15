Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Acquired by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,530 shares during the quarter. Apogee Therapeutics accounts for about 5.6% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $42,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 369.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 365,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 287,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,390,000 after buying an additional 160,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,401,000 after acquiring an additional 82,978 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 72,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 31,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APGE stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.72. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $63.50.

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $139,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,606.06. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,983,558.05. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,970 shares of company stock worth $1,241,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APGE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

