Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The firm had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.
Applied Digital stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 5.18. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.
In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
