Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The firm had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Applied Digital stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 5.18. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,868.55. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point started coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.