AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for about 3.9% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in AptarGroup by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $178.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.