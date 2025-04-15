Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in March

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Archer Price Performance

Shares of ARHVF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Archer has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Platform Operations, Well Services, and Land Drilling. It provides oil tools, wireline services, and coil tubing and pumping services, as well as well construction and completion, well intervention and workover, slot recovery, well plug and abandonment, and surface, geothermal, and CCUS applications.

