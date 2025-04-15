Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in March

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Archer Price Performance
Shares of ARHVF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Archer has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.
Archer Company Profile
