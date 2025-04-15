Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Position Decreased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,151,000 after purchasing an additional 91,365 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 74,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 187,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 59,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 106,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ARDC opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

