Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 15th

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that develop, utilize, or profit from AI technologies such as machine learning, data analytics, and robotics. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the rapidly expanding field of AI and capitalize on the transformative changes it is driving across multiple industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,935,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,293,725. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,780,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $245.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.55. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $19.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $819.72. 553,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $870.99 and its 200-day moving average is $973.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

See Also