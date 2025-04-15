Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and traded as high as $23.94. Astronics shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 566 shares changing hands.

Astronics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $844.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

