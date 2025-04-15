Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 762.55 ($10.05) and traded as high as GBX 775.80 ($10.23). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 772.80 ($10.19), with a volume of 1,528,701 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AUTO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 881 ($11.62) to GBX 946 ($12.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 746 ($9.84) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 864.25 ($11.40).

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 762.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 801.99. The stock has a market cap of £6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathan Coe sold 2,083,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.09), for a total value of £8,041,352.72 ($10,603,049.47). 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

