Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Acquires New Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,009.60. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.9 %

PEG stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.35.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

