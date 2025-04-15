Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Republic Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.13.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $245.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $249.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

