Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys Shares of 25,941 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $494,916,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,221,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,449,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,195,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,856,000 after acquiring an additional 573,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $79,380,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL stock opened at $155.11 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

