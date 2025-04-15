Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $5.24 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in FOX by 7.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in FOX by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $3,587,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 24.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

