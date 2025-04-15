Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $8.54 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,887 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Dbs Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

