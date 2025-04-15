Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $9.69 Million in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,142.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. UBS Group upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.27.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $135.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

